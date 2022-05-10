New images of Natalie Portman in Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder will be the next big premiere of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after what was the presentation of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The tape will arrive on July 8 in theaters and will bring many surprises.

Among the novelties, there will be the return of Natalie Portman to co-star in the film alongside Chris Hemsworth. It won’t be just another return, though, as Jane Foster will formally take on the mantle of Mighty Thor. And now, Empire Magazine lets us see a detailed sneak peek of the Goddess of Thunder.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/05/08/natalie-portman-chris-hemsworth-disfrazadas-d5b05838.jpg

According to what could be seen in the official trailer, Thor will retrace a period of personal crisis and search for identity after what was Avengers: Endgame. However, he will also face the threat of Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods, who will be in the hands of Christian Bale.

“It’s been about eight years. She’s had a completely different life. For Thor, the love of his life is back in the present and dressed as him. It’s a real mess,” director Taika Waititi said of the character. Natalie Portman.