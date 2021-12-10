New images of OPPO Find N reveal the design before launch

Not even a day has passed since OPPO piqued the interest of fans with the announcement of the launch of Find N, the company’s first foldable smartphone, which already the first official renders appear of the device. If we can admire the images of OPPO Find N it is thanks to the well-known leaker Evan “evleaks” Blass, who on Twitter unveiled the foldable design coming December 15th.

The dual screen design of OPPO Find N is similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: external screen for easy use even when closed and vertical hinge to access the generous main panel once open. Even the triple rear camera setup it is positioned similarly to the Samsung competitor, but here OPPO Find N unleashes its ace in the hole: at least one of the sensors will have a resolution of 50 MP, perhaps borrowing the same Sony sensor that we have already seen on OPPO Find X3 Pro. A significant step forward when compared to the 12 MP sensor triplet that Samsung has fielded on the Z Fold 3, even if this translates into a protruding element with respect to the body of the device.

In the front part you can clearly see from the renderings the presence of the punch-hole camera located in the center of the display, in the upper part of the device: the sensor should be 32 MP, a resolution more than adequate for taking detailed selfies. Another hole for the camera is visible in the upper left corner of the main display.

The frame with metallic finish characterizes the entire outline of OPPO Find N and enhances its sinuous lines, interrupted in the lower part by the USB-C connector and two grids which should house the stereo speakers or a microphone and a speaker.

According to Pete Lau, CEO of the company and founder of OnePlus, these beveled edges and design choices of OPPO Find N “they should create a revolutionary and efficient experience that a traditional smartphone cannot provide“. OPPO’s commitment has been all concentrated, in the last three years, in solving the most critical points of folding smartphones, namely durability and the fragility of the fold on the main display.

OPPO Find N: data sheet and price unveiled before launch

After the official renderings, the technical characteristics of OPPO Find N were also revealed just a few days after the official launch, together with the presumed selling price at launch. The processor equipped by OPPO Find N will not be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 but the Snapdragon 888, a choice perhaps dictated by the timing of arrival on the market: the first smartphone with the new generation of Qualcomm SoC on board is in fact Motorola Edge X30. However, it is a processor that has more than enough power and features to give a top user experience.

The internal display of OPPO Find N will be of the type LTPO OLED with 120Hz refresh, adapting according to the content present on the screen. From the leaked image you can clearly see the position of the hole for the internal camera, located at the top left. Sensor presence confirmed Sony IMX766 50MP, the same equipped by OPPO Find X3 Pro, as well as the capacity of the 4,500 mAh battery.

Two models are planned for sale: one equipped with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory; the other will have 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal memory on board. The first will cost CNY 12,999 (approx 1808 euros), while the second will cost CNY 13,999 (approx 1947 euro).

All that remains is to wait for the official presentation to see live the attention to ergonomics and user experience that have guided OPPO in the creation of this foldable smartphone.

