New images of Resident Evil 3, with a nod to the clock tower

Capcom’s official website has been updated again, this time with new images of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3. The Japanese company has decided to give the official Resident Evil website a facelift and, little by little, is offering more details, designs and data of the stories of the different games of the saga. One of the most interesting details that have emerged from these updates is that Resident Evil Outbreak appears within the main games of the saga, with new images that suggest that it could perhaps be the next remake of Resident Evil. New images of Resident Evil 3, with a nod to the clock tower After the last update, starring Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6, it has been the turn of Resident Evil 2 and 3, with new designs. Thus, in the case of Resident Evil 2, we can enjoy new conceptual arts of the game’s protagonists and enemies; Hunk and Tofu bar included. On the other hand, the new images of Resident Evil 3 show a new confrontation between Jill and Nemesis and a clear nod to the Clock Tower; Iconic location of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis that the developers left out in the 2020 remake, being quite criticized by the staunch fans of the saga. As we can see on the web, the next update will arrive on March 15, 2022 and very possibly it will do so with Resident Evil Village. Will Capcom take advantage of this update to release the game’s rumored DLC? Very soon we will leave doubts.

