New images of the region around the black hole Sagittarius A * at the center of the Milky Way

L’ESO (European Southern Observatory) announced in these minutes a new series of Images of the region around black hole Sagittarius A * which is located in the center of the Milky Way, our galaxy. This is a parallel work to the one being carried out by the EHT which in the past has shown new images of M87 *.

Recently always theESO had announced the discovery of another black hole (of much less mass than Sagittarius A *) in the star cluster NGC 1850 and called NGC 1850 BH1. These particularly elusive objects are at the center of a series of studies and research to try to steal their secrets. Using the VLTI (Very Large Telescope Interferometer) it was possible to try to answer some fundamental questions to know these objects, as explained by Reinhard Genzel (director at the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics) “vLet’s learn more about the black hole at the center of the Milky Way, Sagittarius A *: how massive exactly is it? Wheel? Do the stars around the black hole behave exactly as we expect from Einstein’s theory of general relativity? The best way to answer these questions is to follow the stars on orbits close to the supermassive black hole. And here we show that we can do it with precision never seen before“.

As written above, thanks to the use of the Very Large Telescope Interferometer data was collected for the realization of two separate studies with titles Deep Images of the Galactic Center with GRAVITY and The mass distribution in the Galactic Center from interferometric astrometry of multiple stellar orbits. The aim was to study the region closest to Sagittarius A * which is affected by the enormous gravity of this celestial object.

The region close to the black hole Sagittarius A * in the new images

According to theESO it is the images of that region “deepest and clearest so far”. With the new analyzes it was possible to reach a magnification twenty times higher than before thanks also to the technique ofinterferometry which exploits data collected from four telescopes with 8.2 meters in diameter mirrors VLT. The information was then analyzed using the information field theory by first creating a theoretical model, then they simulated it as seen by GRAVITY and finally they compared simulation and real images. This allowed, for example, to confirm the presence of a star (called S300 and visible in the image below).

As has happened in the past, the movement of the stars around supermassive black hole Sagittarius A * was used to try to estimate its mass. The observations were conducted between March and July of this year, cataloging the region’s stars as well as their movements.

For example the star call S29 is the one that came closest to Sagittarius A * (in May 2021) arriving “only” 13 billion kilometers (90 AU) with a speed of 8740 km / s and an orbital period of approximately 90 years. While it may seem like a long distance, the dimensions at stake are too.

Again thanks to these studies it was also possible to confirm once again the General relativity since the stars follow the theoretically predicted trajectories confirming the structure of the gravitational field of the large black hole at the center of the Milky Way. The data also allowed for a new estimate of the mass of black hole Sagittarius A * which is now estimated at 4.297 (± 0.012) million solar masses with a distance from Earth of 27 thousand light years (also the result of new calculations).

In the next few years we will be upgrading the systems from GRAVITY to GRAVITY +. This will improve sensitivity by allowing the detection of new stars with orbits closer to the black hole Sagittarius A * than what is currently visible. First will come ELT which will allow you to calculate the radial velocity of those new stars, while GRAVITY + will increase the angular resolution by three times. In the coming months or years, the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) may also shed further light on Sagittarius A *.

