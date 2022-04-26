New images of the series starring Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson

Movistar Plus+ presents new images of The First Ladythe new anthology drama series starring Viola Davis (the mother of blues, widows, How to defend a murderer) as Michelle Obama, michelle pfeiffer (french exit, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil) as Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson (The Crown, X Files, sex education) as Eleanor Roosevelt.

Produced for Showtime by Lionsgate Television, the ten-episode series, created by Aaron Cooley, is executive produced by the Oscar-winning Cathy Schulman (Crash), who also serves as showrunnerand the Oscar and Emmy winner Susanne Bier (The Undoing) is an executive producer and directs the entire first season.

What will we see in ‘The First Lady’?

In the West Wing of government, Many of the most relevant decisions with the greatest global impact were made from the shadows by charismatic, proactive and complex First Ladies. The first season of this series takes a look behind the curtain to delve into the personal and political lives of Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford, and Michele Obama, as well as those of their respective families, charting their own path to Washington, immersing themselves in their past and following them in their great moments beyond the White House. The stories of three unique and enigmatic women who intertwine in an intimate and organic wayalmost as if the walls of the White House could talk.

The series also stars: Kiefer Sutherland (24) as President Franklin D. Roosevelt; Aaron Eckhart (wander) as President Gerald Ford; Dakota Fanning (the alienist) as Susan Elizabeth Ford; regina-taylor (I’ll Fly Away) as Michelle Robinson Obama; lily rabe (American Horror Story) as Lorraine “Hick” Hickok, and Jayme Lawson (batman) as the young Michelle Obama.

Other guest stars are OT Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale) as President Barack Obama; Judy Greer (Kidding) as Nancy Howe; Ellen Burstin (Alicia doesn’t live here anymore.) as Sara Delano Roosevelt; Jackie Earle Haley (Secret Games) as Louis McHenry Howe; Maria Dizzia (Orange Is The New Black) as Lucy Mercer Rutherfurd, and kate mulgrew (The man who came from the stars) as Susan Sher.

The First Lady will arrive on April 28 at Movistar Plus +.