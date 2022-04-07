New Images of the Spectacular Apple Myeongdong in South Korea

Apple Myeongdong is one of the largest Apple Store in Asia!

This Saturday, April 9, Apple will inaugurate its most recent Apple Store in South Korea. Apple Myeongdong It has been one of the most anticipated openings in recent months, and of which, as has become customary for some time now, the company has shared the prelude with some wallpapers to download.

Apple’s new home in Asia is located in the business district of Seoul and will be the company’s largest store in South Korea. Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People, said the company is “Delighted to deepen our relationship with our Korean customers”.

“We are delighted to deepen our relationship with our Korean customers with the opening of this special store in Myeongdong. Our amazing retail team is ready to welcome the local community and invite everyone to find endless inspiration as they explore the innovative products and services of Manzana.”

Of course, the magnitude of this inauguration could not escape from a novel concept and as is tradition in Apple incorporating elements of the environment. Its privileged location at the base of a new tower in downtown Seoul, it is surrounded by small gardens with sculptures by Jaehyo Lee and VAKKI.

Apple Myeongdong from the inside…

Images shared by Apple show that on the first floor, customers will be able to explore the latest Apple products and services at tables and avenues, including Apple TV+, after its recent launch in Korea. What’s more will be able to open a new collection area, the first of its kind in Asia, of its online orders. Visitors can travel between floors using the staircase, which is made transparent through glass risers, or via the stainless steel elevator.

Meanwhile, the second floor is dedicated to a space to explore and be supported by the store’s team of 220 people, who collectively speak 11 languages ​​and represent more than eight nationalities. By integrating displays of locally sourced hanji paper, the boardroom provides an intimate setting where the store’s business team can offer advice and training to entrepreneurs, developers, and other business customers.

At a time when many companies have rather decided to close physical stores, Apple continues to bet on the viability of its specialized stores, not only as a sales center, but as spaces to gather to share and create united by the experience offered by its products and services, as is the case with the Today at Apple proposal.

