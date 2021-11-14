Tech

new images present the skins of Spider-Man – Nerd4.life

Spider-Man will debut in Marvel’s Avengers in a few weeks and to pass the wait, the guys from Crystal Dynamics presented the skin available for the hero in the game, including some historical and drawn from the character’s long editorial history.

With over 60 years of honored career behind him, Spider-Man wore numerous costumes during his fight against crime, meaning the developers were spoiled for choice. As you can see in the gallery below, in addition to the basic Marvel’s Avengers skin, our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man will also wear a classic costume, inspired by his first appearance in Amazing Fantasy # 15 of 1962.

The developers also played with their imagination by creating the skin “The Bugle Boy Suit“, a costume that blends Spider-Man’s superhero activity with Peter Parker’s Daily Bungle photographer. The other skins featured by Crystal Dynamics are” The Secret War Suit “,” Spider-Armor Mark I “,” Spider-Armor Mark III “and the” Noir Suit “, all inspired by special costumes worn by the hero throughout his long publishing history.

We remind you that Spider-Man will be available in Marvel’s Avengers starting from November 30 exclusively for PS5 and PS4. If you missed it, here is the trailer released by Square Enix a few days ago.

