new images show the wonderful mechanical creatures of the Sony game – Nerd4.life

Guerrilla Games shared new ones high quality images dedicated to Horizon Forbidden West and, more precisely, to the mechanical creatures that we will be able to meet, fight and make our allies within the game for PS4 and PS5 coming next February. You can see the three images above.

In one of them we can see Aloy, in the foreground, on one Beach. Water is one of the great new features of the second game, as now we can also explore submerged areas, paying attention to underwater currents. The creature we see in this image has a long neck that is illuminated in blue. The appearance of this creature gives the impression that it is suitable for aquatic exploration.

In another image we can see an area with a dense vegetation and simian machines. They will probably be very agile and fast creatures, perhaps able to ambush us from above. Aloy’s climbing system in Horizon Forbidden West has been enhanced, with new skill and a new grappling search system. The robot monkeys, however, could prove to be noteworthy adversaries.

Finally, we have a shot in one more marshy area, with a large robotic creature in the background, which appears to have the appearance of a turtle, although it’s hard to tell due to the distance. Larger creatures often offer a noteworthy challenge and tend to be a bit rarer – will the creature shown in that image be one of them?

These images were shared following The Game Awards 2021, during which a new trailer for Horizon Forbidden West was shown.