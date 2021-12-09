new images show the wonders of Chernobyl in Unreal Engine 5

Despite the fact that STALKER 2 may be one of the heaviest games of the Xbox Series X, coming to occupy the beauty of 180GB total, the expectation towards the new chapter of the signed series GSC Game World, coming April 28, 2022 on PC And Xbox Series X / S, continues to be high

To tease fans, the developers have released a series of new images related to STALKER 2 Heart of Chernobyl, which allow us to observe in detail the visual wonders set up by the artists of GSC Game World. The work aims to offer players absolute realism, creating highly evocative and atmospheric scenarios where every single detail is meticulously cared for. This gives the game scenario, set in Chernobyl, a stronger impact than ever, able to satisfy even the most demanding eye. After all, STALKER 2 runs on Unreal Engine 5 and the developers seem to have managed to make the most of the power of the latest version of the famous graphics engine created by Epic Games.

Sequel to the iconic STALKER Shadow of Chernobyl released on PC back in 2007, STALKER 2 will be available from day one also on Xbox Game Pass. All that remains is to wait for the last months that separate us from the release of one of the most promising titles of 2022.