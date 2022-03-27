New increase in Covid positives also in Sicily, the infectious disease specialist: “Here are the reasons for the boom in infections”

Covid cases on the rise in recent weeks. I am at least there are three factors that determine the new infections: the new Omicron 2 variant, more “casual” behaviors, removal from the administration of the third dose of vaccine and consequent lowering of antibodies.

This is the picture of the situation according to the infectious disease specialist Antonio Cascio, professor at the University of Palermo. “The cases are on the rise – says Cascio – the variant is spreading Omicron 2, which is certainly more contagious than Omicron and Delta, which are the ones that circulated before ». But in addition to the medical aspect, the increase in new positives is linked to the social aspects that are adopted: «There is a lowering of the guard due to the belief, which in some ways is correct, that the virus now circulating is less “bad” when compared to the previous waves of Coronavirus “.

But it should also be taken into account that most citizens underwent the third dose of the vaccine starting from December: “This involves – continues the expert – a physiological lowering of antibodies“.

If the new positives curve starts to rise again, however, we don’t necessarily need to worry. In this sense comes a reassurance: “We must consider it as a de facto flu pandemic: anyone who has been vaccinated and is in good health has nothing to fear”. But watch out for the frail, the immunosuppressed or the elderly: they must continue to be preserved because the virus will continue to circulate, even if with the advance of spring and then with the summer heat the cases will decrease.

