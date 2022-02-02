New increase in gasoline, rises to 1,797 euros

(ANSA) 02 February 2022 – The increase in fuel prices in Italy does not stop.

The average price of petrol in Italy at the self-service pump has increased in the last week by about 1.8 cents, from 1,778 euros to 1,797. That of diesel rose by 2.0 cents, from 1,647 to 1,667 euros. LPG stable, increased from € 0.816 to € 0.817. This was announced by the weekly survey of the Ministry of Ecological Transition (Mite).

"Today a full tank of petrol or diesel costs 15.85 euros more than in the same period of 2021. In fact, in one year the green has increased by 21.4%, while the diesel marks a + 23.5%. Increases that have devastating effects on consumers' pockets: a family now spends 380 euros more per year for fuel supplies alone ". The president of Codacons, Carlo Rienzi, denounces it in a press release. "To the direct effects must be added the indirect effects on retail prices, considering that in Italy 85% of goods travel by road, and that higher transport costs correspond to more expensive retail price lists, with double damage to the pockets of families – adds Rienzi – It is no coincidence that in recent weeks there have been worrying increases in retail prices in Italy, affecting the goods transported, starting with food and fruit and vegetables ".