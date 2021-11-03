new increases for families after gas, electricity and fuel

Two other reasons explain these increases: on the one hand the transport (the rental of containers costs more due to the year and a half of the pandemic), on the other hand there is also one lower availability of stocks in relation to demand. In a report, Ismea (the Institute of Services for the Agricultural Food Market) denounced a drop in crops in Ukraine, where grain stocks often come from, and the reduction in exports decided by Russia. Italian wheat is often and willingly imported from abroad because our own wheat is only 36% sufficient to satisfy demand; that is why we are dependent on others and the prices imposed by others.

Federconsumatori took action by reporting all the increases to the Antitrust to “verify the existence of hypothesis of cartel on food prices, as happened in 2008 “. It becomes essential to sanction those in charge and monitor the market from” intolerable speculative phenomena, which would further aggravate the already strong increases in progress, with strong damage to families and the entire production system “, he writes in a note.

The president of Assopanificatori, Davide Trombini, explained to Republic as now, for a year now, the price of raw materials has been constantly increasing. “Up to now we had absorbed it without passing it on to the consumer but today it is no longer possible. Moreover, this situation also damages us, who on the one hand pay more for raw materials to make bread, on the other we cannot raise the price too much because we would risk making the consumer run away, perhaps towards frozen bread “.