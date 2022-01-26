New indictment for Becciu. Filed by Ruzza





The trial in the Vatican – Ansa / Vatican Media

New indictment for the cardinal Angelo Becciu (subornation of the witness Monsignor Alberto Perlasca) and three other defendants (Mauro Carlino, Raffaele Mincione, Nicola Squillace and Fabrizio Tirabassi) in the process on the management of the funds of the Secretariat of State, born from the purchase of a building in London. Filing instead for the accusation of embezzlement against the former director of the AIF, Tommaso Di Ruzza. These are the main findings of the sixth hearing, held yesterday, of the proceedings underway in the Vatican. Audience of only 40 minutes, but with many new features.

The president of the court Giuseppe Pignatone apologized for the delay of more than two hours with which the hearing began, explaining that the requests for indictment were filed by the Office of the promoter of justice only yesterday. And they all concern the section of the trial previously removed, because the procedural rules had not been observed. Pignatone also specified that he does not have the power to oppose, but has set the next hearing on February 18, when the sections will be reunited.

The pg Alessandro Diddi, conversing with journalists, said that “in recent months, in which the defendants’ defenses had asked for more information and the interrogations not carried out, none of the defendants appeared. However, we conducted the investigations, depositing seven folders of new investigations ».

However, the defenses continue to ask for the radical nullity of the proceedings because as of yesterday, according to the lawyers, not all the required documents had been filed. A situation that has been dragging on since last July 27th. In particular, Fabio Viglione, defender of Becciu, argued that out of a total of 255 computer media seized, 239 were not issued in copies, while none of the copies delivered “can be qualified as a forensic copy” and “all copies are made up of more than partial data “. The other defender of the cardinal, Maria Concetta Marzo said that Becciu was not in the hall yesterday so as not to listen to “dialogue contents”. According to the lawyer, in fact, “there are points of evidence dealt with in interrogations of which not a single word is reported in the documents delivered, and not even an omission”.

In Perlasca’s interrogation of 23 November 2020 “a suspected intimate relationship between Becciu and Cecilia Marogna is explored”. The promoter of justice is heard asking Perlasca about the relationship between the cardinal and the woman and the answer of the questioned is that he knows nothing. But the magistrate insists: «But how does he know nothing? Have you ever heard Crozza? Has the cardinal sued L’Espresso and is doing nothing in Crozza? I would have massacred him, I would have hurt him ». “There is not a single word of this test theme in the minutes”, underlined Marzo, according to whom both the references to the “current rumors” as in the case of Crozza, and the references to the cardinal’s “morality” plead nullity. Request also supported by Luigi Panella, defender of Enrico Crasso.