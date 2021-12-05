new induction plant for Grecale and Tonale

It’s time for big news for Stellantis. The electric transition, the new vehicles to be produced and a restyling of several plants are on the agenda.

More or less big adjustments for the automotive giant, for the fourth largest car manufacturer in the world. And the news could only concern the related industries as well. And this time they are positive news, not like the usual ones, which deal with the concern of the workers of these small industrial realities who live thanks to the Stellantis orders.

In Cassino new opening of HT&L Fitting

Stellantis informs that a new factory will be built in Cassino, near his factory. It is a factory of a company that is already part of the Stellantis related business. Let’s talk about HT&L Fitting.

After Melfi and Grugliasco, the HT&L will have a new headquarters in Lazio. Yet another good news for the industrial area Cassino Plant, already the subject of the Power 4 Future settlement, also very important in the sector of batteries for electrified cars.

HT&L Fitting is one of the most important company in Europe for what concerns the assembly of rims and tires. As we said, Cassino will become the headquarters of the third Italian HT&L factory, not far from the Lazio production center of Stellantis.

Clear sign of the intentions of the Italian-French giant for Italy. Basically think that HT&L is present in Poland, Serbia, Russia and even in Morocco.

Interested investment scenarios therefore open up for Stellantis in Cassino, with new hypothetical employment campaigns.

What will do for Stellantis, the HT&L of Cassino

The birth of a specific factory on covers and rims concerns us close to Alfa Romeo and Maserati. In fact, it will be a question of assembling the covers and rims of the two new prominent models of the two well-known Italian automotive companies today in Stellantis. We speak of course of Alfa Romeo Tonale and Maserati Grecale.

The industrial area of ​​Cassino is enriched, where the installation of Power 4 Future has already been planned for the new batteries of sustainable mobility vehicles.

The joint venture between Fincantieri and Faist Electronics has already relaunched what is the Industrial Consortium of Lazio. And all these news for Cassino undoubtedly reassure the minds, even of workers worried about their future struggling with supplementary funds and continuous stops.

Innovation will be at home in Cassino for Stellantis

The comments on this novelty could only be positive for theinduced Stellantis in Cassino.

“Our perseverance and professionalism are rewarding us. Stellantis has trusted us by wanting us suppliers for the two new strategic models. Maserati Grecale and Alfa Romeo Tonale, which will leave the Piedimonte San Germano plant next year. We decided to settle in Cassino with an innovative Plant because we found a perfect hub “.

These are the words of the CEO of HT&L Fitting, Enrico Maria Rosso, who also confirmed the rumors about the agreements found with Banca Popolare del Cassinate and with Unindustria. And it was precisely from Unindustria Cassino that the President of the organization, Francesco Borgomeo, commented on the whole.

“The settlement of the HT&L Group in Cassinate represents another important signal for our territory in line with the project that An industry is carrying out at a regional level to support the automotive supply chain and sustainable mobility. Especially in light of the new scenarios dictated by the ecological, energy and environmental transition underway “.

These are the words of the number one of the industrialists of Cassino and surroundings, which also underlines how their territory is increasingly becoming an attractive territory for investors. Why should not be underestimated the arrival of HT&L which remains a well known and very important brand at European level.

“The arrival on our territory of a leading player like HT&L is highly positive news and represents a reason for hope and optimism for the relaunch of entrepreneurship in our territory. Our bank continues in its commitment to be a partner of entrepreneurs, offering a wide range of products and services and making available the professionalism of our staff, able to offer advice and support companies in saving and investment choices ” .

This is what the President of the Banca Popolare del Cassinate, Vincenzo Formisano, said instead. All therefore satisfied with what Stellantis has shown to have in store for the production center in Cassinate.