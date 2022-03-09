New information about Fallout New Vegas 2 emerges

After so many years, many Fallout fans have made it clear that one of the best games in the franchise was Fallout New Vegas, developed by Obsidian Entertainment approximately 12 years ago. Although, after Bethesda took over the series, the level remained very high, but for many, New Vegas has proven to remain one of the best games in the series after so many years.

Fallout New Vegas 2 has been a highly requested game by the community, especially after Microsoft bought Bethesda in 2020. Since then, fans have been dreaming of a collaboration between Obsidian and Bethesda for a sequel to New Vegas, which could end becoming a reality in a while, according to the well-known leaker and journalist, Jeff Grubb, a few weeks ago. According to Jeff, Microsoft would be interested and they believe that launching Fallout New Vegas 2 could work very well. But this has not been all, since after these succulent statements, Jeff Grubb himself via YouTube, has returned to the fray with more information about Fallout New Vegas 2.

internal sources have confirmed to Jeff Grubb the plans of Xbox to develop a new Fallout New Vegas, although it is not known which study or studies would develop it. We know that Obsidian does not rule out making a Fallout New Vegas 2, but as they have indicated, Microsoft would already be looking for multiple options, where the name of the inXile studio appears, according to the latest rumors. With Obsidian busy with a thousand things, the Redmonders want to find a good place for Fallout without having to wait for Bethesda to handle Fallout 5.