New information indicates that iPhone SE 3 sales continue to disappoint

A new report leaves the iPhone SE 3 in a bad light again with the issue of low demand for sales by users.

The iPhone SE 3 recently released by apple keep giving what to talk about and not for being successfulthe information indicates that yes it is selling but in a lower quantity than forecast. According to a report by the firm Wave7 (via PCMag), data based on stores that offer the product in the United States, confirms that sales are low.

An iPhone SE 3 that surprised no one

Despite the fact that prior to its launch it was commented that it could surprise Android users, demand for the iPhone SE 3 is poor compared to its predecessor. 56% of the surveyed operators believe it, while 8% indicated that the demand is strong. What are these results due to? It may be due to ignorance or lack of publicityAt least this was declared by a representative of Verizon, one of the most popular operators in the North American country.

Users “don’t know” that the iPhone SE 3 has been released, plus there is no advertising in traditional media. To show a button, the official Apple channel on YouTube only has a video dedicated to the device, a video with which it was officially presented at the March event.

Few or no changes is another compelling reason

A device that is practically recycled from another product which was, at the time, high-end it may be another reason why it is not sold or is not in demand by the user. The 4.7-inch screen size may not appeal.

Within the hard data, a curious one is that those from Cupertino are having good sales with prepaid operators. Metro, Boost and Cricket users are choosing devices like the iPhone 11 and iPhone SE instead of choosing a high-end Android.

The last option that Apple will have to be able to output a device like the iPhone SE 3 is to lower your pricealthough this will not happen in the short or medium term. It will be up to each operator to make an adjustment in their rates to be able to place the product for sale and have a certain degree of success.

One of the apple’s favorite analysts, Ming-Chi Kuo, said that demand has dropped so much that his estimate for shipments is 15 to 20 million.

