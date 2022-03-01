New information reveals that Amber Heard fears losing her role in Aquaman 2 and her lawyers try to keep Johnny Depp from mentioning the film during the trial

This year Johnny Depp and Amber Heard faces will be seen in United States in a new trial in which the Depp accuses his ex-wife of defamation and although the actress has tried by all means to dismiss the lawsuit, everything indicates that it will not be possible and the trial will continue normally. However, even though heard has appeared that there is nothing to worry about, new information suggests that she is quite nervous about the possibility of losing her job with Warner Bros on Aquaman 2.

New information reveals that Amber Heard fears losing her job in Aquaman 2

New information has recently been leaked indicating that the lawyers of Amber Heard are doing everything possible so that the representatives of Mr. Depp do not bring out the work of heard on Aquaman 2, that as many of us know, she will return for the sequel playing the princess Mere.

This information has been published in Twitter with what appears to be a fragment of the document containing the alleged petition. Let’s remember that Warner Bros seeks to take care of its image by disassociating itself from this type of situation and the perfect example of this was the dismissal of Johnny Depp of his role in Fantastic Beasts 3 by one’s own Warner as a result of the controversy that arose with his ex-wife:

Look, Amber Heard doesn’t want anyone to mention #AquamanAndTheLostKingdom during the trial! So, behave yourself and never tag the movie when you talk about this case, okay? Don’t mix the movie with the trial. Twitter user

Considering how delicate it can be Warner With this type of situation, it would not be surprising that Amber Heard afraid of losing his job Aquaman 2, but it is quite probable that the lawyers of Depp succeed in rejecting that request since the Johnny lost his job with both Warner as with Disney because of the controversy that arose.

for now, Amber Heard It has not ruled on this leak, so we still cannot be 100% sure that it is real or not.

