new INPS clarifications on reimbursement and compensation

Exemption from artisans and traders contributions: more news on the measure envisaged by the Budget Law 2021 and implemented in a long time.

With the message no. 688 of 11 February 2022INPS provides new clarifications on reimbursement and compensation and announces the availability of a new model to use.

Instructions for those who have paid undue amounts as a result of the subsidy and to an extent higher than the 2021 tariff.

Exemption from artisans ‘and traders’ contributions: clarifications on the request for reimbursement and compensation

There Budget Law 2021 expected a partial exemption from social security and welfare contributions due from self-employed and come on freelancers registered with the INPS management and the autonomous professional pension funds, in the presence of a drop in turnover o fees in 2020 of not less than 33 per cent compared to 2019 and of Income Amount total work or deriving from the activity that involves registration for management not exceeding 50,000 euros.

Once the preliminary checks for the use of the partial exemption of the social security and welfare contributions due by self-employed workers and freelancers have been carried out, the INPS at the end of November made available to artisans and traders through the “Social security drawer” the amounts granted.

For the payments already made but not duethanks to the partial exemption of contributions, the possibility of proceeding has been foreseen with compensation or refund.

In case of surpluses of the payments made for the installments of the issue of the year 2021, with deadline by 31 December 2021relating to the application of the exemption, the sums are used to cover the amount due for the pricing 2021without having to submit F24 forms or compensation claims.

With the message number n. 688 of 11 February 2022the INPS emphasizes that only in case of further overpaymentartisans and traders are required to present application for compensation with the contribution to be paid at future deadlines.

Exemption from artisans ‘and traders’ contributions: news on the refund and compensation application model

Furthermore, as stated in the communication coming from the Institute, one was released on the institutional portal new version of the application template accessible at the following path:

Telematized questions;

Reimbursement and / or contribution compensation.

The text specifies:

“This new model must also be used by taxpayers who have been granted partial exemption from social security contributions, as per article 1, paragraphs 20 to 22-bis, of law no. 178/2020, for the compensation request referred to in paragraph 2 of the aforementioned message no. 4620/2021 any further excess paymentscompared to the capacity of the 2021 issue) “.

Those who have already sent questions via the “Bidirectional Communications” with reference “Exemption from law no. 178/2020 application for compensation “ the subject must not proceed again with the sending: they are considered validly submitted.

All the details in the full text of the INPS message n. 688 of 11 February 2022.