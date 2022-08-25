New inspector of the MP says sanctions to prosecutors will be “without prejudice, with balance and equity”

Magistrate Miriam Germán Brito swore in on Tuesday Deputy Attorney General José Vitervo Enrique Cabral González as Inspector General of the Public Ministry, replacing John Medina.

Upon taking office, Cabral González guaranteed that he will try to sanction the members of the Public Ministry, in the cases that require it, “without prejudice and with balance and equity.”

“We are here to serve, to give ourselves to service and to give our best so that everything goes well. We came to work, we came to work and for this administration to grow as it has done; We came to collaborate because we have a historical responsibility, ”she said, highlighting the management of Judge Germán Brito.

He thanked the Superior Council of the Public Ministry for its trust and promised to ensure compliance with the law and the regulations that govern the institutional life of the persecuting body, always within the framework of the Constitution of the Republic and respecting the dignity of people.

Cabral González was recently appointed, by decree of the Executive Power, as deputy of the Attorney General of the Republic.

He is a graduate of the School of Law of the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD) and has been part of the Public Ministry for 17 years.

He has held different positions in the Public Prosecutor’s Office as inspector, fiscal attorney and titular fiscal attorney of Hermanas Mirabal, as well as attorney general of the Court of Appeal of Santiago and interim attorney general of the Regional Attorney’s Office of the Duarte province.