New Internet Bonus: in the second phase, a fund of € 2,000 is foreseen, that’s who it is

With the implementation of the decree of 30 December, support for companies also starts in the IT sector

To communicate the effective implementation of the allocation was the Mise, which in an official document on its profiles made known the actual availability of internet bonus for the digitalization of businesses. This is an important step. In fact, it marks the overcoming of the previous type of incentive, focusing more on helping companies rather than just citizens.

The mechanism that up to now has characterized this specific type of benefit therefore had mostly a target linked to taxpayers and families. Who found themselves catapulted into the world of remote teaching and hybrid work in a sudden way without being ready for the digital switch.

With this latest fiscal maneuver, however, it will be businesses to be more incentivized and projected to a more efficient use of data networks as well as digital tools.

How the new internet bonus for companies works

According to what was declared by the Ministry of Economic Development, companies will be given the opportunity to request a voucher with a modular value from a minimum of € 300 up to a maximum value of € 2000. Furthermore, if you intend to switch to 1 Gbit / s type connections, the fee would be re-measured to at least € 500.

The allocation is part of the Business Plan, approved by the European Commission on 15 December 2021. And it foresees the intervention of Infratel within the next 24 months.

According to the branch estimates, no less than 850,000 companies could be involved up to a maximum of 1,400,000 activities. Until exhaustion, the fund was granted with a budget of 609 million euros.

Perhaps in such a delicate moment of transition in our country, investment in ultra-broadband could be an opportunity to seize. The driving force of the economy in fact travels in a direction that provides for a constant and massive use of digital tools, which especially in the world of work become an essential element.