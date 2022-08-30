New Invest 91L projections alter the forecast for this coming weekend in Puerto Rico

New projections of the main meteorological models regarding the future of the Invest 91Lthe tropical wave with a high potential for cyclone development in the center of the tropical Atlantic, altered the long-term forecast of the weather conditions that Puerto Rico would experience this coming weekend.

the meteorologist Lee Ann English Serranowho works in the National Weather Service (SNM) in San Juan, explained to The new day that last weekend the long-term forecast suggested that the close passage of this system could represent an increase in humidity in the region, but this possibility was reduced today with the new scenario anticipated by the models.

Specifically, Both the Global Forecast System (GFS) and the European (ECMWF) models suggest -since last night- a trajectory of this disturbance further to the northeast of Puerto Rico for next Saturday. So they no longer suggest a passage close to the region as they projected for four days.

“Recently, both yesterday’s and today’s models have shown it moving northwest and then north, which will change the wind pattern across the area. When that happens, what we experience is dry air across the area and winds from the southeast. That combination could be generating drier conditions and higher heat indices due to southerly winds,” the expert explained in a telephone interview.

“But that is what we anticipate with the conditions we see today. Already tomorrow or Thursday we could have more light. There is still the potential for new changes to be introduced as the system becomes stronger.”he stressed.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC, in English) estimated at 50% the probability of cyclone development in 48 hours and at 80% the probability for it to become a cyclone in the next five days.

[Consulta más: 13 puntos clave que debes saber sobre la temporada de huracanes]

At the moment, the details that do have more precision and that represent what is expected to happen are the following:

– This tropical wave has the possibility of becoming the next tropical depression of this season, later this week.

– Its passage to the north of the region, regardless of its intensity, will cause a change of winds, mostly from the south-southeast. These conditions would make conditions in the local area drier and hotter.

– Maritime conditions could change during the passage of this disturbance: the risk of sea currents could increase, as well as waves in Atlantic waters.

– Regardless of whether the weather pattern is drier or wetter, a typical pattern of rainfall would be experienced in the afternoon, due to the combination of local effects.

Inglés Serrano reiterated that the population must maintain daily monitoring of this system and follow the main sources of information that provide accurate, precise and reliable meteorological analysis, so as to avoid any type of misinformation.

In addition, he commented that a change in the forecast of this system with respect to what was previously reported does not imply that the information previously released was incorrect, but rather that it adjusts to the conditions that the tropical disturbance shows daily or each time the images are analyzed. of satellites and atmospheric measurements.

“It is important to emphasize that the favorable conditions (in the tropical Atlantic) for these systems to develop are, what happens is that, obviously, there are other incident factors such as dust from the Sahara, which limits the development of heavy downpours and thunderstorms. These types of conditions cause changes that, in turn, alter the projections of the models,” he stressed.

Likewise, he warned that guards should not be lowered regarding activity during the hurricane season, since the peak of the season is approaching and above-average cyclone activity is still expected. According to climatological analysis, the official peak of the hurricane season is next September 10.

If the tropical disturbance in question reaches storm intensity, it would be named Danielle, which would represent the fourth named tropical cyclone so far this season.

Until now, the vague cyclonic activity that has been recorded this season broke records, precisely because of the low incidence of cyclonesAccording to the doctor Philip KlotzbachDirector of the Department of Atmospheric Sciences at the Colorado State University (CSU, in English).

The professor reported on his Twitter account that for the fifth time, since 1950, the cyclonic activity in the Atlantic basin had no cyclone development from July 3 to August 26. Previously, the years that had no development of tropical systems during that period were 1962, 1967, 1977 and 1982.