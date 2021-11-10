new IP in development, the rumor appears

What is certain is that Naughty Dog is working on more AAAs, presumably destined to leave PlayStation 4 behind, to instead see the light on the PlayStation 5 alone.

If the job advertisements published by the software house confirm the team’s commitment on several fronts, there are no clues for the moment on what could be the nature of these new productions. From the top of the team, who recently welcomed Arne Meyer as the new Vice President of Naughty Dog, there have never been any official statements on the matter.

After the extraordinary success of the series Uncharted, from The Last of Us and its direct sequel The Last of Us: Part II, the public’s curiosity about next title Naughty Dog however, it is skyrocketing. And it is in this climate that a new indiscretion spread by the still mysterious insider takes place “Ralph”. After unleashing a flood of indiscretions on a COD: Modern Warfare 2 and on a GTA IV Remastered arriving in 2023, the alleged insider has in fact dedicated his attention to Naughty Dog.

With the Tweet that you find at the bottom of this news, the user states with certainty that the Sony team would be working on a new IP, ready to bring the first African American protagonist by Naughty Dog. It goes without saying that at the moment there are no certainties available: although prolific, the mysterious “Ralph” has only recently appeared on the scene of videogame indiscretions and therefore it has not yet been possible to assess its reliability.