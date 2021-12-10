New iPhone SE, Apple prepares for the official launch of the future economic model

Several Apple vendors stand increasing production to make deliveries of the third generation iPhone SE possible, Apple’s “cheap” smartphone that should arrive in the first half of 2022. The news was spread by unofficial sources, with Apple clearly offering neither confirmation nor denial on the subject.

The news was reported by DigiTimes and for a fee, but you can read a preview: “The suppliers of VCM and other components are preparing for shipments for the next generation of Apple’s iPhone SE series which should debut in the first half of 2022. “, we read on the site, in a paragraph citing sources within the sector.

Apple prepares to launch the iPhone SE 3

The next iPhone SE It has already been told by several well-known names, including the trustworthy Ming-Chi Kuo. No major upheavals are expected: in fact, we will find the usual 4.7 “LCD display and 3GB of RAM, specifications identical to those of the current model, and the Touch ID will also be maintained as the only authentication method and the typical anachronistic frames.

The key news of the iPhone SE 3 will be the support for 5G connections, which will come along with a more powerful processor, probably the Apple A15 today mounted on the iPhone 13 family. According to rumors the next iPhone SE should be announced by the end of March, so in the first quarter of 2022, but the most interesting news in the family will arrive no earlier than 2023, with a complete redesign in line with that of the iPhone XR.

