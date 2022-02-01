New Irpef, more money in paychecks: that’s who earns it – Tables

There are news in the paycheck of employees: there are those who have just noticed it and those who will realize it in a few days. As announced by the Draghi government at the end of the year, the extensive reforms of the Italian taxation system contained in the 2022 Budget Law (Law 234/2021) take effect immediately: in fact, from the January paycheck, the one that it has just been paid to those who work in the public sector (and in some private sector) and that which will be received within the first ten days of February by those employed in the private sector. It doesn’t end here: from March we change again; there will be further news in the payslips that will arrive at the end of March for public employees (and some private sector) and in the first ten days of April for private sector employees: the provisions in force since 1 January, in fact, from March add the arrival of the single and universal allowance for dependent children, the main instrument (established by legislative decree 230/2021) with which the government reformed the system of family allowances.

In short, the sums available to employees-taxpayers change immediately and then again: how and how much we see with the help of Giuseppe Buscema, an expert from the Foundation for Labor Consultants who was able to anticipate the outcomes (see tables) of the reform interventions. From the first projections, “a situation of rewarding clearly arises for medium-high incomes”, comments the president of the Foundation for Labor Consultants Rosario De Luca.

From now

The variations that, starting from January, employed workers – but also those who have income similar to those of employees (and also pensioners, to whom we dedicate a service below) – in the payslips are the result of a series of contained provisions in the Budget Law. First: the changes to the brackets and to the personal income tax rates, the personal income tax. Second: changes to measures and methods of calculating deductions for employees. Third: novelty regarding the supplementary treatment of employees’ income equal to 1,200 euros per year. Fourth: the cancellation of the tax deduction for income from employment and similar in the case of total income between 28 thousand and 40 thousand euros. Fifth: a partial contribution exemption, only for 2022, in favor of private sector employees with income up to 34.996 euros.

The figures

And then let’s see the extra sums in the paycheck. Those who have an income of around 40 thousand euros receive (see table *) the greatest benefit: on average 79 euros more per month, 945 euros per year; not bad is also the advantage for those with 50 thousand euros of income: an average of 62 euros more in paychecks, 739 euros per year; or who has 55 thousand: 56 euros per month; those who are in the income bracket between 28 thousand and 30 thousand euros, the tax savings (considering only the income from employment and the relative deductions), amounts on average to no more than seven euros per month. Those who work in the private sector earn a little more (see table **), thanks to the contribution exemption (of a transitory nature, if not extended it will end on December 31st) which reduces the social security deduction by 0.8 per cent for 2022 in paychecks to those with an income not exceeding 34,996 euros.

From March

The biggest surprises in the paycheck, however, will be there from March, when the single and universal allowance for families (Auuf) will arrive to those who meet the requirements and will have independently submitted the application. The allowance will be paid by INPS and will not pass through the pay slip but the effects on it will be there anyway: the disappearance of the allowance for the family unit and tax deductions for dependent children will reduce the amount that the employee receives by the employer. In short, the net payroll will be lower than in the past with a predictable “psychological effect” on the person concerned, even if – on balance – there will be an advantage. It should also be known that the amounts received with the Auuf may not resemble those of the past because they are parameterized on the family unit’s Isee rather than on income for tax purposes.

