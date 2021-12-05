New IRPEF rates, what changes and who gains from it

The new Irpef 2022, which will have four rates and a base deduction equal to 3,100 euros instead of the 1,800 currently planned. And the increase in the deduction will make it possible to lower taxes even for low incomes.

A new change of perspective with respect to the agreement between the majority and the government last week, which saw the exclusion of those who earn 15,000 euros from the benefits of the reform. The new discount curve, ‘Il Sole 24 Ore’ reports today, will include the bonus 100 euros just for income up to 15,000 euros. While there will be small subsidies for incomes that could end up penalized.

The newspaper explains that the text of the amendment that will translate the political agreement into law was drawn up after a confrontation between the premier Mario Draghi, the owner of the Economy Daniele Franco and the ministers of the various forces that make up the majority. The agreement was not immediate and a further passage was also necessary with the labor unions, who eventually gave their green light to the reform.

The income bracket between 50 and 55 thousand euros is facilitated

The surprise is that the balances and advances mechanism, which discharges a tax quota to the following year, produced a saving of 2.2 billion euros on how much allocated for cutting. This allowed the intervention on lower incomes which, however, will only be valid for next year. Then it will have to be refinanced.

Half goes to incomes up to 28 thousand euros, 2.7 billion goes to the range between 28 and 50 thousand euros, one billion is reserved for those who earn the most. In this way, sources inside Palazzo Chigi explain, i annual savings in absolute terms, they will be smaller for the groups with a greater number of taxpayers.

Consequently, it is already possible to formulate what the savings will be for 2022 and how much the citizens included in the different income brackets will earn. The biggest difference will concern individuals with a declared income between 50 and 55 thousand euros: for them the discount will be on average well 692 euros per year, but also with peaks of 920 euros (a taxpayer with a income from 50 thousand euro rounds will drop from the current 15,320 euro per year of personal income tax to 14,400 euro).

From minimum incomes to those above 75 thousand euros: all savings

Examining the other simulations, there will be a difference of 61 euros per year for those who earn up to 15 thousand euros, while 150 euros will be those saved by those who produce an income between 15 and 28 thousand euros. The fee rises to 417 euros between 28 and 50 thousand euros, a figure similar to the 468 euros difference for those who declare between 55 and 75 thousand euros. Above 75,000 the savings will be 247 euros each year.

The operational debut of the new Irpef will take place in March 2022. And the paychecks for the month of March will also see the balance for January and February arrive. But the effect on a yearly basis will be full starting in January. The cut of the tax wedge for employees it translates into a 0.5% drop (or from 8.90% to 8.40%) in the wages of the contribution. Then there are 500 million for the reduction of gas and electricity bills.