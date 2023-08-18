Entertainment

New issue of S Moda: Sidney Sweeney or how to turn despair into a new beginning | outfit

The actress leads a number with which we look back on the new season and its trends (but summer still has one foot set).

The Hollywood strike has disrupted all actors’ plans, including our September cover star, Sydney Sweeney, who couldn’t talk about any audiovisual projects she’s been and will be immersed in: Neither The White Lotus, nor The Handmaid’s Tale or the films you are making possible thanks to your own production company, Fifty Fifty Films. To top off the most difficult period ever, the afternoon we were going to interview him, the death of Angus Cloud, his co-star in Euphoria (the role that made him most famous) was announced. She was not even ready to talk about it. However, in spite of everything, our meeting with this rising star turned out to be encouraging and fruitful, like everything he touched. Our September issue looks to the future and the new season, but it still has one foot set in the summer and you’ll see that when you’ll find in its pages a great interview with Olivia Molina, who tells us about the movie. Premieres in October with Carmen Moura, but also with Judelyn, the Spanish singer who is revolutionizing the hearts of Generation Z. Plus, we visited Leticia Rodríguez de la Fuente’s garden and talked with the choreographer. actor Candela Capitan about his projects. Any surprise additions? Of course: Cartoonist and comedian Mela Pabon will be one of Es Moda’s star brands in the months to come. And of course, as always, all beauty and fashion trends. Tomorrow at the kiosks (and every day on our website).

