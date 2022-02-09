New IT scam for Intesa San Paolo customers, how to recognize and avoid it

A new computer scam is hitting the users of the Intesa San Paolo bank. Let’s see in detail how to recognize it.

A new computer scam is hitting the customers of the Intesa San Paolo credit institution. From what has been learned, cybercriminals are using a scheme similar to the one that also affected users of the BPM bank in recent months. It is indeed of a phishing attack in which an SMS is used to deceive the user in order to open an infected link. The scam begins with a message that apparently comes from the Intesa San Paolo bank, and in which the customer is informed that his current account has been blocked, and a certain procedure must be carried out to avoid the worst. Naturally it is a trick to extract the access credentials to their bank accounts from the victimre. We therefore invite all citizens to always pay close attention to these messages, to do everything possible to ensure that they really come from their bank of reference.

Computer scam for Intesa San Paolo customers, the phishing message sent by hackers

Below is the message that hackers send to users:

“Dear Customer,

We are sorry to inform you that we have decided to suspend your operations on our site and on your card as you have ignored the previous request for confirmation of your identity and activation of DSP2 services which is now the European standard.

In order to reuse your card, please confirm the information provided on our site at the time of your registration.

The procedure can be completed by clicking on the link below, which will take it to our website in the section dedicated to checks.

The one-day update is mandatory. “

So anyone who finds this text message on his mobile phone he just has to ignore it and never open itas it does not really come from the bank but is instead the bait launched by cybercriminals to scam the poor unfortunates.