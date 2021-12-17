new Italian trailer for the film with Will Smith

Warner Bros. has released a new Italian trailer of A winning family – King Richard, the biopic dedicated to Richard Williams, father of tennis players Serena And Venus Williams, interpreted by Will Smith and directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green. This is the Italian version of the trailer that we saw last October in English.

The plot of A winning family – King Richard

Driven by a clear vision of their future, and using unconventional methods, Richard has a plan that will take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton in California to the world stage as legendary icons. The deeply moving film shows the power of family, perseverance and unwavering belief as a means to achieve the impossible and impact the world.

The cast

Alongside Will Smith we find Aunjanue Ellis (If Beale Street Could Talk, Quantico) who plays the girls’ mom, Oracene “Brandi” Williams; Saniyaa Sidney (The right to count, Barriere) in the role of Venus Williams; Demi Singleton (Godfather of Harlem) plays Serena Williams, with Tony Goldwyn (Divergent, Scandal) as coach Paul Cohen e Jon Bernthal (The Many Saints of Newark, Le Mans ’66 – The great challenge) in those of coach Rick Macci. They are also part of the cast Andy Bean (IT – Chapter two), Kevin Dunn (Transformers, Veep – Incompetent Vice President) And Craig Tate (Greyhound: The invisible enemy).

A Winning Family – King Richard is written by Zach Baylin. Manufacturers are Tim White And Trevor White with their Star Thrower Entertainment, and Will Smith with his Westbrook. The executive producers of the film are Isha Price, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, James Lassiter, Jada Pinkett Smith, Adam Merims, Lynn Harris, Allan Mandelbaum, Jon Mone And Peter Dodd. The release in Italian cinemas is scheduled for January 13, 2022.