new italian trailer with Robert Pattinson from the DC FanDome

The Batman is the long-awaited film directed by Matt Reeves which will be released in theaters in 2022

Directly from the DC FanDome, the free online event dedicated to all the news of the DC Universe, here is the new and long-awaited trailer for The Batman. After several premieres, the new film by Matt Reeves reveals itself in an intriguing new trailer, packed with action in Gotham City’s bustling and shady streets. The trailer shows us a Robert Pattinson as a budding masked executioner, grappling with his early years as a hero and city vigilante. The anticipated film will show an unreleased version of the iconic DC Comics hero. The Batman, in fact, he will tell the vicissitudes of the young Bruce Wayne, committed to his fight against crime first as a detective, then as a masked vigilante.

The Batman, which will be released in theaters on March 4, 2022 (a date always subject to change), is without a doubt one of the most anticipated films for next year. Fans can’t wait to find out how Robert Pattinson will fare as the celebrated hero, previously played by the likes of Michael Keaton, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck. In addition to the unpublished story, the stellar cast is also tempting, consisting of: Zoe Kravitz (Catwoman), Paul Dano (Riddler), Jeffrey Wright (Commissioner James Gordon), John Turturro (Carmine Falcone), Peter Sarsgaard (Gil Colson) , Jayme Lawson (Bella Reál), Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth) and Colin Farrell (Penguin). If the film makes a decent sum at the box office (and most likely it will), this could just be the first installment of a new franchise set in the DC Universe! We can’t wait to find out more.

