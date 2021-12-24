new Italian trailer with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg – Nerd4.life

The movie from Uncharted it shows itself with a new one trailer official in Italian which introduces us to the history and characters of the film adaptation, to be released in Italian cinemas on February 17, 2022.

A few days after the reveal of the Uncharted poster, which in fact did not thrill the many fans of the series created by Naughty Dog, there is therefore a second video promotion lasting over two minutes.

The sequences, which see protagonists Tom Holland And Mark Wahlberg, respectively as Nathan Drake and Victor Sullivan, take several scenes from the first Uncharted trailer but add new ones.

“Based on one of the best-selling and critically acclaimed video game series, Uncharted introduces the crafty young Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) to audiences in his first treasure hunt adventure with witty partner Victor” Sully “Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg ) “, reads the official synopsis.

“In an epic action-packed adventure that spans the entire world, the two protagonists set out on a perilous search for the ‘greatest treasure not yet found’, chasing clues that could lead them to Nathan’s long-missing brother.”