New Jersey College Recognized as the Healthiest in the Nation – NBC New York (47)

Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken received the prestigious award Active Minds Healthy Campus of 2022which recognizes Stevens’ commitment to the physical and mental health of its students and as “one of the healthiest college campuses in the nation.” Active Minds is a leader in its support of mental health awareness and education for young adults.

“Student-centricity is a core value at Stevens, and we have worked diligently to put this principle into practice through interdisciplinary initiatives that prioritize and promote student wellness, mental health and safety,” said Nariman Farvardin, president from the Stevens Institute of Technology. “Be recognized by Active Minds as one of the healthiest college campuses in the country is a humble recognition of our efforts.”

For the past decade, under the leadership of President Farvardin and with the support of the Board of Directors, Stevens has made the mental health and well-being of its students a priority. A mental health task force was created and its recommendations were implemented. These included: increased access to care for students; a strong referral network that helps students with long-term care; and additional community initiatives, such as warning signs workshops and regular check-ins with students.

through the Stevens Wellness Team, a comprehensive, coordinated and holistic approach to wellness was established. Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS), Wellness Education, Health, and Disability Services are brought together in a state-of-the-art facility, further meeting the needs of students. Stevens Athletic Medicine it is also part of this integrated effort to care for students.

The Healthy Campus Award Review Panel cited the following practices of Stevens as critical to its recognition:

Prioritization of a Collective Strategic Approach.

Commitment to sustainable systems changes and long-term policy-oriented solutions.

Address emerging issues.

“Stevens Institute of Technology stands out for its commitment to meeting the needs of its students with innovative wellness programs and initiatives,” said Alison Malmon, CEO and founder of Active Minds. “Stevens is a model for prioritizing mental health among students by utilizing innovative policy and systems change to prevent distress on campus.”

Stevens’ efforts to raise awareness of its approach to wellness begin with student orientation and include programs throughout the year. A special program for parents is held on Family and Orientation Weekend. Also, for all first-year students, there are mandatory sessions on mental health. Stevens’ core focus on wellness is campus-wide partnership and collaboration and includes efforts through residential education, student life, Greek life, and diversity education.

“At Stevens, we focus on fostering a sense of community and creating pathways for each student to find their place within our campus environment,” said Sara Klein, associate vice president for student affairs. “This requires a coordinated effort by faculty, staff, and students to facilitate a shared culture of wellness, inclusion, and student success. The pandemic certainly increased the need for student support and engagement, though these ideas have been core to our mission and values ​​for many years.”