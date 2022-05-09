New jump in weekly reported Covid cases

In a new weekly report of the state of the pandemic from Covid-19 in the country, the national health authorities reported this afternoon that in the last seven days there were 17,646 casesa difference of more than 6,000 infections compared to the previous week, that is, a 54% more.

This upward trend of cases started in the middle of last month, just when surveillance of the SARS-CoV-2 virus was integrated into that of the rest of the seasonal respiratory viruses, such as that of the fluand the official reports went from being daily to weekly.

The numbers that the Ministry of Health of the Nation provided in that first report on Sunday, April 17, included 8,387 new positives detected in seven days with the change in strategy of tests in progress.

The following Sunday, April 24, the cases detected in the previous week rose to 11,307. And on the first Sunday in May, the difference was barely a hundred more cases –11,443– compared to the previous report, always according to official information.

Today, the BA.1 and BA.2 sublineages of the omicron variant circulate predominantly in the country Shutterstock

Given the delay in notifications of new positive through the national system epidemiological surveillance and updating those data backwards, the difference in today’s report was expected, beyond the trend of rising infections and the underreporting of cases that coincide in pointing out specialists and health authorities, as published yesterday THE NATION.

A more detailed analysis of the figures, which can be accessed in open data format and which LN Data monitors since the beginning of the pandemic in the country, allows a more accurate comparison of the week-to-week trend. And the results show that the cases rose in the last seven days for the second consecutive week.

Meanwhile, the tests they fell again after a rise of 4.1% in the last week of April. Last week, diagnostic tests fell 16%, as published.

“Already among relatives, colleagues, teachers and students of the faculty we see that we are having infected acquaintances again,” he said. Jorge Geffnerfull professor of immunology at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Buenos Aires (UBA). In dialogue with THE NATIONalso stressed that “the positive thing is that this is not reflected, at least not yet, in more hospitalizationslargely because of the vaccination. The increase in cases is evident, although we do not have the certain data of how much, and it is due to the displacement of [los sublinajes] BA.1 and BA.2 of the omicron variant.

Vaccination helps prevent serious illness and death Twitter / @bbb

Today’s weekly report from the Ministry of Health of the Nation reported that the provinces notified 76 deaths attributed to Covid-19 in the last seven days. With this new number, there are 128,729 deaths from the pandemic. Last Sunday, 111 deaths from the new coronavirus had been reported.

occupation of intensive care beds in the official data it appeared yesterday with an increase from 39.7% to 41.1% during the last week, despite the fact that the number of internees went from 339 to 295 in the same interval.

The professionals consulted in recent days agree that this increase in cases is to be expected, while at the same time they do not foresee a rise in the hospitalizations due to the severe form of the disease or deaths as in the first two waves.

They also predict that the course of new infections will be mild or moderate for three reasons: the high exposure that the population had to the virus –especially in the last wave, when the omicron variant ended up displacing delta–, the characteristics of its sublineages (BA.1 and BA.2) in circulation in the country and the vaccination.