New Kia Niro: a teaser anticipates the lines of the next generation of the Korean SUV

The shapes of the new generation, due out in 2023, shown in chiaroscuro in these teaser images before the presentation scheduled for 25 November. Hybrid and electric engines

We will see it on the roads in 2023 and, pending the official preview scheduled for November 25 in Seoul, this is a first glimpse of the new generation Kia Niro crossover. Like the current one, it will still be produced in both hybrid (full and plug-in) and electric versions. The first series was released in Europe at the end of 2016. Niro was the first hybrid model built by the Korean house; two years later, the fully electric motorization was added under the name of e-Niro.

New Kia Niro: the teaser, design and interior – The English term teaser in the commercial field indicates an image that illustrates some parts of a product, leaving others hidden. The overview offers an anticipation capable of capturing attention by piquing the interest of the viewer, without however showing them everything. This teaser of the new Kia Niro crossover particularly discovers the front luminous signature confirms the stylistic commonality of the new Niro with the Habaniro concept exhibited in 2019 in New York. This is the frontal element of greatest detachment from the model currently in circulation; but the LED strip that crosses the entire base of the hood horizontally does not go into the background, reshaping the upper part of the “tiger nose” invented by Peter Schreier several years ago which could still adorn the central grille, hidden here. At the rear stand out the vertically developed headlights, another profound difference compared to the first generation; these lights also come from the Habaniro prototype. A glimpse of the interior is also offered. In this case, the inspiration appears to follow the recently released electric EV6, at least on the steering wheel.

Kia Niro 2023: engines and chassis – Let’s start with the architecture. If there is a hybrid engine, then the new Niro does not make use of the E-Gmp platform that the Hyundai group has developed exclusively for fully electric vehicles. And that Kia used at the moment precisely for the EV6. The floor of the current series therefore remains, developed specifically to house the electrified models. Consequently, the new Niro will be offered with full hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric engines. If there are no substantial changes within a year, the thermal base should still be the 1.6 petrol aspirated and direct injection. With the addition of the electric motor, the current combined horsepower is 141 horsepower for both systems. While e-Niro is available with powers of 136 and 204 Hp.

