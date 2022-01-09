Business

New Kia Sportage 2022, the countdown continues, -7 discovering the infotainment: photos, videos

Zach Shipman
The approach gear when the new one arrives at the dealership Kia Sportage continues, punctuated by the countdown that says -7 days, and leads us straight to deepen one of the most important elements of the cockpit of the fifth generation of Kia’s SUV: the infotainment system.

Integrated in a passenger compartment that follows the modern and bold stylistic approach of the external look, the new infotainment system is a characterizing element of the interior of the new Kia Sportage. This can already be seen from the fact that the multimedia system screen, placed in a central and raised position, is contained within a single element together with the digital instrumentation.

12.3 inch touch screen

In a compact dashboard and with elegant and refined premium car materials and finishes we find the modern infotainment system that uses the central part of the large 12.3-inch central curved touch display which contains all the information and entertainment features one would expect from a car of this level.

Connected experience

The infotainment system of the new Kia Sportage ensures maximum connectivity with the smartphone, thanks to compatibility Android Auto And Apple CarPlay, to which the app is added Kia Connect which allows you to remotely connect with the car and remotely manage a series of vehicle functions. The multimedia system Kia Navigation System DAB, in addition to guaranteeing connectivity and navigation to better face any type of journey, it can be enriched by theHarman Kardon sound system, available as an option, which allows you to listen to the radio or your favorite playlist with a higher quality level.

