New Kia Sportage 2022, the countdown continues, -8 discovering interiors and fittings of the range: photos, videos

Bound

The fifth generation of Kia Sportage it is fast approaching its dealership debut, scheduled for Saturday 15 January. When the countdown is missing it reads -8 days, we deepen another aspect that allows us to better discover the peculiarities of the new best-selling SUV from Kia. The attention this time focuses on interior and on fittings that make up the range of the new Kia Sportage.

Top cabin for comfort and technology

Flanking the bold and dynamic exterior design of the new Kia Sportage is an equally attractive and modern interior, which aims to offer the ultimate in terms of travel comfort, thanks also to a rich and advanced technological equipment, enhancing the qualities of spaciousness And versatility typical of the Kia SUV with a further touch of elegance and refinement found in the materials and finishes that characterize the interiors of the new Sportage.

On the technology front, just access the cockpit of the new Kia Sportage of the renewed driver-oriented driving position dominated by a generous 12.3-inch central curved display which in a single element encloses the digital instrument panel and the latest generation infotainment system, with the latter having smartphone connectivity. On board, where we also find the wireless charging module for the smartphone, it is possible to increase the sound experience by choosing, on request, the Harman audio system.

Four productions, we start with Business

The range of the new Kia Sportage for the Italian market provides four productions: Business, Style, GT-Line And GT-Line Plus. The standard equipment of the SUV is already rich starting from the preparation Business where we find: tri-zone automatic climate control, cruise control with speed limiter, drive mode select, front and rear parking sensors, roof bars, 17-inch alloy wheels, full LED headlights, position lights and LED daytime running lights , heated, electrically adjustable and foldable exterior mirrors, interior handles and silver-colored trim, gear knob covered in eco-leather, fabric seats, audio controls on the steering wheel, Kia Navigation System DAB with 12.3-inch touchscreen, Apple Car Play / Android Car, Kia Connect, rear view camera with dynamic guidelines, rain sensor, Driver Attention Warning (DAW), Forward Collision Avoidance assist (FCA) cars, pedestrians and cyclists, Intelligent Speed ​​Limit Assist (ISLA), Lane Following Assist (LFA), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) and Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

Kia Sportage Style

At the next level we find Kia Sportage Style, equipment that adds to the standard features of the Business version: smart key with start button, adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go, Highway Driving Assist, steering wheel paddles, LED fog lights, tinted rear windows, 18-inch alloy wheels, Supervision Cluster 12.3-inch full digital and Forward Collision Avoidance assist (FCA) cars, pedestrians, cyclists and function performed.

Kia Sportage GT-Line

Going up in the range, Kia’s SUV grows in sportiness with the set-up GT-Line. This version is enriched with a height-adjustable passenger seat, electrically adjustable front seats, front grille in High Glossy Black, wheel arches in body color, metallic or pearl paint, 19-inch alloy wheels, aluminum pedals, heated front and rear seats, seats in mixed leather suede, heated steering wheel, mood lamps, wireless module for smartphone charging, Blind-spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA) and Rear Cross Collision Avoidance Assist (RCCA).

Kia Sportage GT-Line Plus

At the top of the range of the new Kia Sportage is the version GT-Line Plus which as standard equipment includes: intelligent opening tailgate, electronically adjustable suspension, Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA), electrically opening panoramic roof, bi-color paint, Harman Kardon premium audio system, Surround view monitor (360 °), Blind Spot View Monitor (BVM) and Parking Collision Avoidance Assist (PCA).