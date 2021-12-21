New Kia Sportage, all Italian prices and fittings

There Kia Sportage has been renewed down to the last bolt and is ready to land in Italy with one equipment and a range of engines fully updated. THE prices for the new South Korean SUV start at 29,950 euros and go up to € 44,950 for the more equipped version.

However, already with the set-up and the entry level engine, you can get behind the wheel of an electrified Sportage. The opening of the orders is fixed at January 15, 2022.

The engines

The engine range of the new Kia Sportage, in fact, is fully hybrid and consists of a 150 bhp 1.6 turbo mild hybrid petrol, a 136 bhp 1.6 diesel mild hybrid and a 230 bhp 1.6 full hybrid petrol engine.

The first two engines are available with a 6-speed manual gearbox or with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, while the full hybrid can only be combined with a 6-speed automatic transmission and can also be requested (like the diesel) with all-wheel drive.

In terms of performance, the most responsive is the full hybrid front-wheel drive that stops the chronometer in 0-100 km / h in 8 seconds (8.3 seconds for the 4WD variant) and touches a top speed of 193 km / h.

The diesels accelerate in 11.4 seconds (11.6 for 4-wheel drive) and reach 180 km / h, while the petrol models record a time of 9.6 seconds in 0-100 km / h with the DCT gearbox ( 10.3 for versions with manual gearbox). The maximum speed is 189 km / h for all types of transmission.

Equipment and equipment

There are four trim levels: Business, Style, GT-line and GT-line Plus, all offered with a 7-year or 150,000 km warranty.

Already the endowment of series of the Kia Sportage is quite complete and includes, among other options, full LED headlights, 17 “alloy wheels, front and rear parking sensors, navigation system with 12.3” touchscreen, automatic tri-zone climate control, maintenance lane departure and automatic brake assist with pedestrian and cyclist recognition.

In the Style, the equipment is enriched with the Smart Key, the adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go function, the Highway Driving Assist, the paddles on the steering wheel, the 18 “alloy wheels and the 12.3” Supervision Cluster instrument panel.

In the GT-line plus full LED rear lights, glossy black front grille, heated front seats, wireless charging station for the smartphone and safety systems such as Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist and Rear-Cross Collision Avoidance Assist.

Finally, in the GT-line Plus Remote Smart Parking Assist, electric panoramic roof, Surround View Monitor and Harman Kardon premium audio system are also available.

For certain versions of the Kia it is possible to request the addition of packages Sunroof paranoma & Bi-Color paint including panoramic roof, LED interior lighting, roof in black contrast color and the Premium Pack.

The latter adds electrically adjustable leather seats with ventilation function. The tints 13 are available (in addition to the 8 two-colored), while there are 4 styles of alloy wheels present in the catalog.