New Kia Sportage, X-ray interior and infotainment

Not only aesthetics, there is also a lot of (technological) substance in the new one Kia Sportage. Revolutionized in style, the South Korean SUV has also matured in the equipment with many cutting-edge systems that project it ever closer to its premium rivals.

Among new ones coatings and solutions for on-board telematics, here are the news of the interior of the Kia Sportage analyzed point by point.

Always connected

The generational shift between the previous Sportage and the current one has been felt all over. The speech is valid for the exteriors, but also for thepassenger compartment, which is even more refined and connected.

The leather and fabric upholstery of the seats (electrically adjustable and heated in the fittings GT-line and GT-line Plus) are combined with elements in brushed aluminum and glossy black that contribute to creating an extremely refined environment. The interiors, however, focus on minimalism, with the presence of physical controls reduced to a minimum.

Most of the buttons are found in the central tunnel which also houses the elegant wheel of the shift-by-wire automatic transmission (in versions equipped with the 7-speed DCT transmission). The bridge, on the other hand, is dominated by two 12.3 “displays. The one in front of the driver is the digital instrument panel with graphics that change according to the driving mode selected.

On the right, however, there is the curved monitor of the infotainment system which takes advantage of the automatic over-the-air updates. The entertainment, navigation and connectivity functions are managed from this screen, while the physical and touch controls for the air conditioning are located just below.

Infotelematics is totally connected and uses online voice recognition, smartphone calendar integration and connection with theKia Connect app which allows the user to remotely check the status and location of their Sportage.

The quality of the audio system, on the other hand, knows the top of the range with the premium Harman Kardon system present in the GT-line Plus. electrically opening panoramic roof.

The practical side of the SUV

Even in the new model, the Kia is confirmed as an extremely practical SUV. In the rear row, the Sportage offers 996mm of passenger legroom, while head height reaches 998mm. The trunk, which has a minimum capacity of 591 liters (+88 liters compared to the previous model).

The row of back seatsHowever, it can be knocked down and divided into 40:20:40 mode bringing the total volume available to 1,780 liters (+298 liters compared to the “old” Sportage ”). Furthermore, in the GT-line Plus version, the tailgate with automatic opening.

Summarized, here are the measurements of the boot of the new Sportage compared to the outgoing model.

New Kia Sportage Kia Sportage (2019)