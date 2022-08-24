New King Kong series in development for Disney Plus, James Wan could direct it

There are stories that never die, they repeat themselves over and over again, and each new generation has an opportunity to learn a different version. King Kong will return to the screens, although not to the big ones, but to the girls, with a new live-action series that is in development for Disney Plus, with James Wan’s production company, Atomic Monster, as responsible.

You may also like: 4 reasons why we love Godzilla and other giant monsters

The show will feature screenwriter Stephany Folsom, creator of Paper Girls – 60%, and according to exclusive information from dead linewill tell the classic story of the giant monster but set in the modern day, and delve into the mythology of Skull Island, based on the original books by Merian C. Cooper and new novelizations by Joe DeVito. According to the outlet, the new series could be directed by james wanbut nothing other than his role as producer has been confirmed.

King Kong is one of the most important and popular monsters in the history of cinema; the success of Kong: Skull Island – 76% (which grossed more money than Godzilla (2014) – 74% and that Godzilla II: King of the Monsters – 41%) is a test, just like that of its sequel, Godzilla vs. kong- 85%. The giant gorilla has also been the inspiration for many filmmakers, such as Peter Jackson, who upon seeing the original film decided that he wanted to be a film director, and in 2005 he released his remake, which was well received by critics.

Five years ago a Skull Island series was in development by MarVista Entertainment and IM Global Television, but it was a separate project with a very different creative team, although it was also based on the novels by Cooper and the artist/writer Joe DeVito. It seems that there is still a lot of life ahead for this iconic character.

Also read: Godzilla is chosen as the best monster in history

On the other hand, it is known that there is a film in development by Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures, a sequel to Godzilla vs. kong, which will be about Kong’s son. Actor Dan Stevens is confirmed as the lead, but there is no further information about it. Other MonsterVerse actors such as Millie Bobby Brown, Alexander Skarsgård, and Rebecca Hall may also make a comeback.

Previously it was thought that Godzilla vs. kong It was the end of the MonsterVerse, but fans went viral with the hashtag #ContinueTheMonsterVerse and it seems to have worked. So far this century, in addition to the monster cinematic universe from Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures, we’ve had notable films in the genre like Cloverfield: Monster – 77% and Guillermo del Toro’s masterpiece (Pan’s Labyrinth – 95%, The Alley of Lost Souls – 72%, The Shape Of Water – 92%), Pacific Rim – 71%, a true tribute to kaiju movies and Japanese anime, which unfortunately did not have a good sequel.

As for theatrical releases of the MonsterVerse, there’s no guarantee they’ll be as successful as it was. Godzilla vs. kongbut it is sure that many will be curious to see what they do james wan and Disney with the giant gorilla series. With this new property in its hands, the mouse company will continue to keep its users loyal for a long time.

In addition to all of its animated classics, Disney has become a combination of the biggest brands like Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the highest grossing franchise of all time and in 2019 Avengers: Endgame – 95% beat Avatar – 83% as the highest grossing film. This 2022 has released several series and movies, and the plans continue for many years, with increasingly ambitious projects and larger budgets.

With King Kong now a part of the Disney family, it’s worth asking, will he have a crossover in the future with any of the other brands that belong to the company?

Don’t leave without reading: Classic characters that are now considered racist and sexist by millennials and centennials