New Kristen Stewart Movie Will Cause ‘Real Panic Attacks’ – Movie News

With David Cronenberg we can expect the worst, that is, a film that will bother even the most corrupt and complicated mind in thrillers and horror. ‘Crimes of the Future’ promises to make you bite your nails and panic in the room.

If you felt Banjong Pisanthanakun’s The Medium teased you over reports coming out of Asia about how terrifying this mockumentary centered on Thai shamanism is, Crimes of the Future it can be your reconciliation with the horror tapes that year after year are sold as the creepiest of the year. It is enough to know that the man behind this film is the legend David Cronenberg, thriller master and backed by videodromespider, scanners, The fly and others.

If you are adept at the filmography of the Canadian, it is not a remake of his second film, released in 1970, but a completely new story. This week, the studio released the first poster for the film with a photo of Lèa Seydoux in her character, and they also released the first synopsis to go into the matter.

Cronenberg places this story in a future where humanity must adapt to a synthetic environmentwhere they develop a metamorphosis at the biological composition level, originating transhumans whose change is cataloged as the syndrome of accelerated evolution.

“Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen) is an actor who embraces transformation through the growth of new organs in his body. Along with his partner Caprice (Seydoux), he decides to remove these new entrails in a show organized for his loyal followers“, Explains the advance released.

The ‘Crimes of the Future’ poster.



According to the World of Reel portal, test screenings have already been done in Los Angeles heading for its presumed premiere at the Cannes film festival in 2022 and the comments agree that it will cause the same stir as Julia Ducournau’s Titane last year.

“If Crash, in 1996, caused polarization, Crimes of the Future will be more controversial and chaotic. The last 20 minutes are very complicated. I see people leaving the Lumière room, blackouts and real panic attacks.”



@argonautsproductions It was shot in Athens, Greece, for 30 days in 2021.



Said one of the assistants to the exhibitions for international distributors. the same highlighted the performance of Kristen Stewart and especially Seydouxwho would seriously contend for the award as best actress at the French gala.