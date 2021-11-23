New KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE GT, photos and data – News

A few days after the 1290 SUPER DUKE R Evo, KTM also removes the veils from its sport-touring sister SUPER DUKE GT, which in fact, in the transition to the Euro-5 incorporates the changes already made to the naked. The 75 ° V-twin complies with the most stringent Euro-5 regulations while maintaining maximum power and torque of 175 horsepower and 141 Nm.

Three riding modes available as standard, which increase by choosing the optional PERFORMANCE and TECH PACK; On the other hand, the semi-active WP APEX suspensions arrive as standard, along the lines of what happened on the SUPER DUKE R Evo which naturally have dedicated specific calibrations for the use, especially as regards the innovative management of preload. In this case the suspensions can be adapted to four different situations (pilot, pilot and passenger, pilot with luggage or full load) and the anti-dive function is particularly useful. Braking with cornering management of the ABS system as well as heated grips are also standard.

The dashboard also changes, with the arrival of a 7 “TFT unit that simplifies the control of the various electronic functions through the new joystick mounted on the left block and above all allows the implementation of a new navigation system called Turn-by-turn PLUS or TBT +, made through KTM Connect. The system sends instructions directly to the dashboard, and can be managed directly from the handlebar controls without having to use the telephone.

Also new are the lighter rims (again as on the SUPER DUKE R) which result in a 1 kg reduction in unsprung masses compared to the previous units and fit new Continental ContiSportAttack 4 tires.

The new KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE GT will arrive in dealerships starting January 2022.