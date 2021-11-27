new laboratories and factory in China

Sicit inaugurates new laboratories and invests in China. It was announced yesterday, at the “baptism” of the new building, the agreement between the Arzignano company, the Tianjin port Free trade zone administrative Committee and the Chinese partner Jiegao Technology, for the creation of a new plant in the Tianjin region, in less than 200 kilometers from Beijing, aimed solely at the production of finished products to directly serve Chinese customers. The investment is approximately 10 million. A very different scenario from the one that had arisen in the summer, when Sicit – knows how to produce biostimulants for agriculture and retardants for the gypsum industry using the residues of the tanning industry – had been the subject, in fact, of a proposal for purchase by Syngenta, a Chinese-owned Swiss group, however, did not go through. And clear, in this regard, is the gloss of Fabio Canè, senior partner of the private equity company NB Renaissance, who controls the company at 50% together with Intesa Holding which belongs to the entrepreneurs of the tanning district: “In this way we bring China our products, not our technologies, which remain here ».

The governor One point, that of maintaining the property on site, which also the governor Luca Zaia spoke about, who yesterday baptized the new Sicit laboratories, without hiding a certain pride and also to be at ease in white coats ” since it was my job ». Rino Mastrotto, president of Sicit, the managing director Massimo Neresini, the mayors of Arzignano and Chiampo, Alessia Bevilacqua and Matteo Macilotti, Armido Marana, vice president of Confindustria in charge of circular economy, the members of the board and the representatives of Unic welcomed him. «Today – underlines Zaia – we have inaugurated a temple of innovation. I have seen laboratories that I have found in large research centers. And it is essential that there are no Chinese at the table. Nothing against them, but it is right that those who thought of this operation are in charge Thirty years ago it was unthinkable to transform tannery residues into protein hydrolysates. Tanning started thinking about the ecological transition then, while other sectors have yet to do so. This company has an absolutely encouraging future and a good partner: I have never found a financial partner so passionate about the business in which it enters ».

“Company saved” And speaking of the takeover bid, Mastrotto wanted to thank Zaia «who gave us a big hand, we could have lost the company and we saved it. There is the will to carry on this business, and see tanning as a world leader. The passion that moves us and the will will take us to the end ». Meanwhile, after a 2020 with revenues of 63.2 million, 2021 is closing in a positive way, as explained by CEO Neresini: «Thanks to the positive performance of biostimulants and biofuel, we are aiming for a 2021 turnover of over 75 million. Our only address is to take collagen from the tanning industry, purify it as much as possible and finally obtain a protein hydrolyzate used as a biostimulant in agriculture. In times of problems caused by climate change, our products are increasingly important to crops and we know that agriculture will save the world. We do a great job with the tanneries that have trusted us, selling to the most important multinationals in 80 countries. But we also work by-products of vegetable origin, because we cannot stop: in the last year we have registered 5 patents ». And speaking of the environment, the alert was launched by Marana: «A process of desertification of our lands is underway, we must bring back organic carbon or we are playing for the future. These activities are important, leading to a product that favors the implementation of organic carbon, which could be aligned with biocomposting plants and other circular economy initiatives ».