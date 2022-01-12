New Lancia Delta: engine, performance, design, price

2028 will be the year one returns to the market new Lancia Delta. Fans of this car have been waiting for such news for years. In fact, it is one of the most popular cars ever during the long history of the Piedmontese car manufacturer. In the past the return of this model seemed to say the least unlikely, with Sergio Marchionne who had hinted that there would still be little future for this brand.

Napolitano reassures fans about the qualities of the new Lancia Delta

However, things seem to have changed with the advent of the group Stellantis. With the birth of this new company born from the merger of Fiat Chrysler and PSA, it was immediately understood that things would change for Lancia. The new CEO Luca Napolitano has confirmed in recent months that the brand will be relaunched with the arrival of 3 models including a new Lancia Delta.

The joy of the fans, however, was partly extinguished when it became known that the car would be back on the market only in a fully electric version. This is seen as a sacrilege by many who remember the glorious times in which this car was a great protagonist of the World Rally Championship.

In this regard, however, in recent days the CEO of Lancia Luca Napolitano he wanted to reiterate that the new Lancia Delta is a car that will amaze. The number one of the premium brand of Stellantis said it will be a true Delta. In short, the car will not distort the characteristics and style of the famous model.

In short, even if the car will be a zero emissions, Lancia thinks it will have the right characteristics to be appreciated even by the most purist fans. Especially when it comes to performance and driving pleasure. We will therefore see in the coming months what will emerge about this expected car.