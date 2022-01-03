New Lancia Delta, the most awaited novelty – Auto World

Expand the range and return to the European market. Luca Napolitano outlined an ambitious recovery plan for Launch, with the Italian brand that under the aegis of Stellantis will have the opportunity to return to being the protagonist, not only thanks to the merits of the stainless Ypsilon which in recent years has allowed the brand to remain at the top of the domestic market even with only one model available . “Everyone wants Delta and it cannot be missing from our plans – the CEO of Lancia said a few months ago – It will return and it will be a true Delta: an exciting car, a manifesto of progress and technology. And of course it will be electric. “

The new Lancia Delta it will therefore be electric, an important choice for the Italian brand: combining the coat of arms of this model with electrification could be a double-edged sword, with purists who will not digest this choice. However, the direction has been mapped out and the Turin brand does not seem to have any intention of turning back. “We will build cars with a great sense of responsibility towards the world we live in, as our customers want a clean drive, and the revolution towards pure electric is in line with our tradition of great technological innovation. We were the first to launch the ecochic philosophy with LPG and methane, and from 2020 with the mild hybrid, and today we no longer have any purely petrol or diesel models in the range. ”

The revival plan of the Lancia range includes three models, including the great classic that has won titles and victories in competitions. Chronologically speaking, the first arrival will be the new Ypsilon in 2024, both hybrid and 100% electric, a compact electric crossover in 2026 and a compact sedan, also electric, in 2028. The goal of this new offensive will be to bring Launches to target some of the most famous brands: “Clearly volumes are important, but our goals are about profitability. We still have a lot of work to do and we need to have a point of reference to look to: for us it is Mercedes. This is not to say that we want to rival Mercedes on the market, it would be naive: it is just an example of what we are aiming for ”.