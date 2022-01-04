New Lancia Delta: the novelty is perplexing

The arrival of a new Lancia Delta aroused mixed emotions among the numerous fans of Launch and among all those who love this iconic model that has certainly made the history of the Piedmontese car manufacturer. If initially the announcement of the return to the market had aroused joy and enthusiasm among motor enthusiasts, knowing that the car will arrive on the market only and only in a fully electric version has left the vast majority perplexed. of fans and insiders.

The fact that the new Lancia Delta in 2028 will be an electric-only car is somewhat perplexing

One wonders in particular what sense a new fully electric Lancia Delta has. The nature of the car it was used by Launch also to participate in the World Rally would require versions with combustion engines in the range, but this does not seem to be the case with Lancia. In fact the new number one of the car brand, the managing director Luca Napolitano has clearly said that this car will return to the market in 2028 with zero-emission versions only.

This is because the Piedmontese company has promised to electrify its entire range by 2026. This means that when a new Lancia Delta, the premium house of Stellantis will have already moved on and will only sell zero-emission cars.

Napolitano immediately imagined that the news would arouse perplexity among Lancia customers but he wanted to reassure everyone that even the future Delta it will be a real Delta, that is, a car that will be able to excite those who will drive it, guaranteeing driving pleasure and performance on a par if not even better than what the old model did.

We will see what news will emerge about the new Lancia Delta in this 2022 which has just begun but which should immediately give important news for the brands of the Stellantis group and above all for Lancia called within 10 years to relaunch in a big way in the premium segment of the car market at least as far as Europe is concerned.

The new Delta, together with the future Aurelia and the new generation of Ypsilons to which other cars such as Thema could be added in over 5 years, they should guarantee a good number of registrations to the Piedmontese car manufacturer.

