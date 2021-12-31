New Lancia Ypsilon and Fiat Panda: features, design, engines

There are many new cars that will arrive in the ranges of the 14 brands that are part of the Stellantis group in the coming years. Among these certainly the greatest curiosities, at least here in Italy, arouse the new Lancia Ypsilon and Fiat Panda. The two cars will receive a new generation in the coming years which, however, it seems, will change them a lot compared to today.

Here’s how the new Lancia Ypsilon and Fiat Panda will change in the future

In any case, the new Lancia Ypsilon and Fiat Panda are destined to be the absolute stars of their respective ranges over the next 10 years, at least as far as Europe is concerned. As for the former, recently the number one of Launch, the chief executive officer Luca Napolitano, stated that the car will receive in the 2024 a new generation with which, however, a radical revolution will take place.

In short, there will be a real repositioning on the market. This has made many think that the new Lancia Ypsilon in the future it could turn into a real crossover following the fashion of the moment and thus continuing to remain very popular over the next decade.

The car will certainly come in a fully electric version since Lancia has decided to equip itself only with battery-powered cars in its range since 2026. As for instead the new Fiat Panda, there could be two innovations that will affect it in the coming years with the new generation. The first is that the car will increase in size and eventually pass from segment A to segment B of the market.

The second is that the famous car which for many years has been the best-selling in Italy and one of the best-selling in Europe could give rise to a real family of cars with presence also in the C and D segments of the market. We will therefore see about the new Lancia Ypsilon and Fiat Panda what the future industrial plan of the Stellantis group will tell us.