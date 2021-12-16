New Lancia Ypsilon: different positioning for the car

Interesting statements arrived yesterday from Poland by Lancia’s chief executive officer Luca Napolitano. Speaking to the Polish press about the future of the Piedmontese carmaker, the CEO of the premium brand of Stellantis confirmed that one will hit the market in 2024 new Lancia Ypsilon. The Lancia executive also confirmed that this will be the model by which the Italian manufacturer will return to the main European markets, including Poland.

Market repositioning confirmed for the new Lancia Ypsilon from 2024

The most interesting thing is that Luca Napolitano he said about the new Lancia Ypsilon, however, it was another. The CEO confirmed that the car will be quite different from the model we all know. Apparently there will be a real repositioning on the market for the Ypsilon which will therefore change format. Napolitano has made it clear that it will not be a direct successor to the current version.

In short, this means that it will no longer be a city car. At this point the most likely hypothesis is that the new Lancia Ypsilon be transformed into a kind of compact crossover. This would make sense, considering that now in that market segment the share of SUVs and crossovers is definitely growing unlike that of small sedans which is increasingly in decline.

Obviously we cannot even exclude that with these words Luca Napolitano could mean anything else. For example an increase in the size of this vehicle. This hypothesis, to be honest, however, appears to be much less likely.

For the rest we learned that the new Lancia Ypsilon it will debut first in Italy, the only country where the current version is sold, and then later in the rest of Europe as well. Also confirmed that the car will arrive on the market in a fully electric version.

It is not yet clear where Lancia’s car will be produced but it seems quite probable that Italy will not be the country chosen for the realization of this important model destined to make a lot of talk about itself in the world of engines.

We will undoubtedly have more details on this model over the next year. Most likely as early as next March 1st when Stellantis will unveil its strategic plan as new information on this vehicle will emerge.

Regardless of its repositioning, the new Ypsilon it will be a fundamental car for Lancia. In fact, most of the registrations should arrive from her with which the Piedmontese company hopes to relaunch in a big way in the premium segment of the car market.