new lava flows and dozens of earthquakes, the island has expanded by 43 hectares [FOTO e VIDEO]

39 earthquakes were recorded this Monday on the island of There Palm tree, where the volcano Cumbre Vieja has been erupting for over 2 months: the strongest earthquake was magnitude 4.3, detected by the Instituto Geográfico Nacional (IGN) at 03:13 local time at a depth of 34 km.

Yesterday there were several lava overflows from the main cone of the volcano, which increased the contribution of the existing flows: another 8 hectares were destroyed by the volcanic material, according to what was confirmed by the spokesperson of the scientific committee of Pevolca, Carmen López .

On Saturday Pevolca raised the volcano’s explosive index from 2 to 3 due to the large number of pyroclasts emitted.

La Palma airport was not operational all weekend due to the accumulation of ash from the volcano.

Since the beginning of the Cumbre Vieja eruption on 19 September, the island of La Palma has grown by 43 hectares due to the deltas created by the lava when it reaches the waters of the Atlantic Ocean: this is indicated by the latest data published by the European satellite system Copernicus, according to which 2,651 buildings were destroyed by the lava, reports El País.

