New law coming due to PS5 and Xbox Series X

By now the lack of PlayStation 5 and Xbox X and S series is almost legendary, mainly the fault of the scalpers who grab both the consoles and the graphics cards and CPUs that should give them life.

But Bitcoin scalpers and miners, who steal many pieces of both the consoles and the internal components in a way that is not illegally but downright frustrating for the rest of the world, risk ruining the Christmas not only to us who want to play video games but to a wider range of consumers.

Because it is not only the consoles that have computerized control systems inside them, but also a good portion of toys and products intended for children. So to defend the Christmas of children from these Virtual Grinch, in the United States they are trying to introduce a specific law.

Stop Grinch Bot Act, a law against Xbox XS Series and PlayStation 5 scalpers

On paper, the bill of a group of democratic parliamentarians, headed by Paul Tonko, seems brilliant: the purpose of the law is in fact to “thwart cyber Grinches who use bot technologies to quickly purchase entire inventories of popular holiday games and then resell them to parents at higher prices“.

But as the fact that another law along the same line actually disappeared in 2019 shows, the idea is good but turning it into a somewhat feasible practice could don’t be easy. That of 2019 it was in fact a law that did not find adequate support and therefore went to die. The difference now is that the situation linked to the shortage of semiconductors, and it is a fear expressed directly by the White House, could lead to empty shelves. Consequently, the American people feel more strongly the need to do something.

Linking the activities of the scalpers to Christmas might seem like an ironic stretch but it gives a good idea of ​​the fact that the law does not aim, or rather would not aim, at to protect the producers but i consumers: “Holiday shoppers are unable to compete with the lightning-fast speed of the all too common Grinch Bots and are therefore held hostage by scalpers and third-party retailers when trying to purchase holiday gifts“.

Putting something like this into practice, however, might not be a walk in the park even if the basis would be: the Better Online Ticket Sales Acts of 2016 which however only works for events in person so when you go to physically shop in stores. Online retailers should be persuaded / forced to find systems that can effectively prevent bulk purchases via bots.

And at the end of the fair, how interested can retailers and shopkeepers be if the buyer then resells for his own business?