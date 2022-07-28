New law would benefit 8 million migrants with American citizenship, but beware of scams from now on

Since Cuban Directory A few days ago we presented an inclusive bill backed by the Democratic Party in the United States that would grant American citizenship to many immigrants.

Let us remember that with the so-called Registration Law, as it is also known, more than eight million migrants will benefit.

Now, not everything is rosy because there are already unscrupulous people and institutions that have tried to cheat the law.

The first thing you should know is that it is totally impossible for the Green Card or citizenship to be offered at this time.

Immigration authorities warn of the multiple risks of believing in some type of advertisement to attract migrants to a scam on the subject. It turns out that this is just a project, yes, already presented by the Democrats but not yet in force.

Watch out! Read well before falling for a scam of this type. Do not sign anything or get carried away by the siren songs that some person or institution can offer you. Much less pay anything for any related procedure.

What is the registration law about and how would it help to obtain American citizenship?

The intention with this project is to expand the number of people benefited by modifying the current Registration Law.

Of course, this would constitute a real green light for the more than eight million migrants who live in the United States today undocumented.

What is missing for the definitive yes? For this law to be in force, it must be presented and voted in favor in the House of Representatives and the Senate. Obviously it will also require the signature of the current US president, Joe Biden.

Expert lawyers in immigration issues recommend, in turn, that all interested parties update their documentation. Thus, the process will be faster if the project is definitively approved.