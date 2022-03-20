New leader? Real Spain seeks to make history against Platense, Vida and Motagua meet forces in La Ceiba

2022-03-19

The National League returns this weekend before the break of the FIFA date; This Saturday starts day 11 of the Closure 2022. The activity will start in Danlí where some hungry Wolves receive at the Marcelo Tinoco the Honduran Progress good campaign in the tournament, but has not won in their last two games. The UPNFM For his part, he broke the previous date with a drought of 8 games without a win.

Later the inspired Royal Spain from Hector Vargas will seek a new joy at home where they seek to make history: to be the first team in the history of the institution to link seven consecutive victories. The streak could be completed against the urgent Platense, who continues to fight for salvation from relegation and who surprised last day with victory over Victoria. WATCH: This is how the National League standings go to win, the Machine (18 points) would be the provisional leader of the tournament in the absence of the games of the Olympia (19 pts) and the Jaibos (18 points) which will have action on Sunday vs. marathon and Real society.

The Saturday activity will close in La Ceiba where the irregulars Lifetime and Motagua They will collide in a duel for fourth place, since the one who loses will have the possibility of going down to seventh place, outside the group zone. After seven years, doping tests would return to the National League for the league stage This will be the last game in charge of Cease “Baby” Obando before the arrival of Hernán “La Tota” Medina, which will be released when the activity returns on Saturday, April 2 after the qualifying rounds.